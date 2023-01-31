The cloudy, wet weather will continue through the rest of the week. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with patchy fog and drizzle. It will stay mild with lows in the 50s. A cold front will move through tomorrow, bringing periods of light rain in the morning, and lingering drizzle through the afternoon. It will be cooler with highs in the 50s to near 60. The front will stall not too far to our south, keeping the clouds and scattered showers around through Thursday. A storm system will move along this front Thursday night into Friday, bringing a more significant rain, with over an inch possible. Most of Friday will stay cloudy and wet, but it may clear late in the day. Drier, much colder weather will move in Friday night, and temperatures will drop below freezing. Saturday will be sunny, but cool with highs staying in the 40s. A storm system may develop offshore on Sunday, bringing a chance for showers.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with patchy fog and drizzle. Lows 52 inland, 56 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and cooler with periods of rain. Highs 58 inland, 60 beaches.

Thursday, mostly cloudy and cool with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 50s.