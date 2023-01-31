Cloudy, damp weather will continue for the rest of the week. Today will once again be another rather cloudy day. There will not be much rain around, but there will be a chance for a shower here or there. Temperatures will warm a little more than yesterday, into the mid 60s. A cold front will move through tonight and stall just to our south. That will drop temperatures into the 50s to near 60, and also keep it cloudy with scattered showers and drizzle. The cooler, gloomy weather will continue on Thursday with highs in the mid 50s. A stronger cold front will move through Thursday night bringing more substantial rain. This rain chance will continue into Friday before it clears later in the day with sunshine returning. Cold weather returns for the weekend, but it will be sunny on Saturday.

Today, mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with patchy fog and drizzle. Lows 50-54 inland, 54-56 beaches.

Wednesday, cloudy and cooler with a chance for a shower. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.