MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Normal high temperatures are expected at the coast today, but temperatures in the Pee Dee and along the border belt will be slightly warmer than normal with temperatures in the mid-70s.

Coastal Carolina University will host Appalachian State today. At 5 p.m., temperatures will be in the low-70s with clear skies. At the time of kickoff, 7:30 p.m., temperatures will be in the upper-60s, and throughout the game, temperatures will fall into the low-60s, so take a light jacket just in case.

Skies will be mostly clear tonight and temperatures once again will be relatively mild for this time of year. Normal low temperatures are in the mid to upper 40s, but mid-50s will be observed in the Pee Dee and upper-50s at the coast.

Winds will shift tomorrow from the north to the east this means there is going to be more moisture funneled into the Carolinas. As a result, dewpoints will jump from the mid-50s to the mid-60s. It is going to be much more humid tomorrow, and temperatures will be warmer as well with upper-70s inland and mid-70s at the coast.

A small rain chance will be present tomorrow as well. Light, isolated showers are possible in the afternoon.

Heat and humidity stick around for the weekend.