MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Today is what I would like to call preparation day. We will see partly cloudy skies, transitioning to mostly cloudy conditions throughout the day. Temperatures will be in the low to possibly mid 60s this afternoon, both along the coast and Inland. Clouds will increase from the south and east. Today is the day, you want to take down or at least secure any outdoor Christmas decorations, inflatables, outdoor furniture, etc. Temperatures today will be in the low to possibly mid 60s.

Sunday, is the day to hunker down and stay inside. A strong coastal low pressure system will move right along our coast line. This will bring several inches of rain, high winds, coastal flooding, and beach erosion to the area. A few isolated strong to severe storms, can’t be ruled out along the immediate coast. We will see between, 2-5″ of rain from the Pee Dee, to the border belt, and coastal areas. Widespread, 30-40 mph wind gusts, with some areas seeing wind gusts in the 50 mph range. Another major impact will be the coastal flooding concerns along the Grand Strand. From Little River to Pawleys Island. I suspect the heavy rain, high winds and coastal tides to create coastal flooding for a good portion of the day across the Grand Strand. Areas like Little River, Murrells Inlet, Surfside, Garden City and Pawley’s Island will see ongoing flooding throughout the event. Also high winds could cause some power outages and trees to come down.

The storm begins to exit the region on Monday morning. We continue to hold on to variable cloudy conditions on Monday, with showers and breezy conditions possible through midday. Highs will attempt to push 60 degrees. Monday night through the rest of the period will be very, very chilly.

Rest of week will feature mostly sunny to partly sunny conditions. Highs will be in the 40s both Tuesday and Wednesday. Warming into the 50s by Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows will be right around, to below freezing through the rest of the week.