MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Light showers will continue at the coast into the afternoon, not much rain in the Pee Dee and border belt, but it will still be a mostly cloudy day. Temperature-wise inland will make it into the low 80s and the coast will top out in the upper 70s.

Mostly cloudy conditions for tonight. There is football at Coastal Carolina University tonight at 7:30 p.m., you may be dodging a shower or two, but overall a cloudy game. Low temperatures will be in the mid-60s at the beach and low-60s inland.

Tomorrow will continue to be cooler than normal, but it will be a mostly dry day until the overnight hours.

Potential Tropical Depression 16 formed this afternoon off Florida’s east coast. The system will move to the north and will likely be named Tropical Storm Ophelia tonight/early tomorrow morning. Soon-to-be-Ophelia will make landfall likely near the Outer Banks early Saturday morning.

Since the system will be making landfall to our north the impacts to our area will be minor. No storm surge or tornado concern, but it will be gusty and rainy. Most of the rain will forecasted along the border belt. As it currently stands, less than an inch in Florence and Myrtle Beach and 1-2″ in Lumberton.

However, if the system makes landfall further north than the Outer Banks, rainfall totals will be even less. Winds will be gusting near 20 mph today and will be gusting 25-30 mph through Friday and early Saturday morning.

The rain from the tropical system will be gone by Saturday afternoon for the beach and light showers could linger in the Pee Dee through the first part of the evening. Sunday will be mostly sunny and dry.