It will be cold again tonight with temperatures falling into the 30s away from the coast. A Freeze Warning is in effect for Robeson and Scotland Counties where temperatures are expected to fall below freezing tonight. The cool weather will continue tomorrow with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 50s to near 60. High pressure will move offshore on Wednesday, and winds will turn around to the south. This will bring in much warmer weather and high humidity. Temperatures will warm into the 70s Wednesday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. A cold front will move through late Thursday. It will be warm again Thursday with a round of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Sunshine returns Friday and Saturday with only a small cool down. A storm system will bring a slight chance for rain Saturday night or Sunday.

Tonight, mainly clear and cold. Lows 32 inland, 40 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and cool. Highs 60 inland, 58 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny and much warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.