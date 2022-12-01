A cold night tonight, but we will warm up by the weekend. High pressure overhead will bring clear skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the 30s. Many places away from the coast will fall below freezing. The area of high pressure will move away tomorrow, allowing for a few clouds to move in… plus it will be a little warmer with highs near 60. The warming trend will continue on Saturday with highs in the low 70s. A cold front late in the day will bring a slight chance for a shower, then it will cool down on Sunday. We will warm back up with a chance for showers Tuesday and Wednesday, then cool down again on Thursday.

Tonight, mainly clear and cold. Lows 30 inland, 36 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and mild. Highs near 60.

Saturday, partly sunny and warmer with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the low 70s.