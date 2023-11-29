Cold again tonight, but we will start to warm up tomorrow. Tonight will be clear with many areas back below freezing… but not as cold as last night. High pressure will bring more sunshine tomorrow, but as the center of the high moves offshore, winds will turn to the south and start to warm us up. It will be closer to 60 tomorrow, The warming trend will continue Friday and into the weekend, but clouds and rain chances will move in. A storm system will pass by to our west on Friday with a chance for showers. A cold front will stall to our west through the weekend, keeping the chance for rain around Saturday and Sunday. The front will move through on Monday with a slight chance for a shower, then cooler weather for the middle of next week.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 28 inland, 34 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 60 inland, 58 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny and warmer with a chance for showers. Highs 68 inland, 66 beaches.