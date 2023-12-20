MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — We have another cold night, then we will warm up a little bit for the end of the week. Skies will be mainly clear tonight, and temperatures will drop back below freezing. Lows will be in the 20s inland, and close to 30 along the coast. High pressure will bring more sunshine tomorrow and Friday, and it will still be cool… but not as chilly as the past couple of days. Highs will make it into the mid to upper 50s tomorrow and Friday. We will warm into the 60s over the weekend with nice weather. A storm system will increase clouds on Christmas, with a few showers late in the day. A better chance for rain will occur Christmas night into Tuesday morning, then it will clear late Tuesday. It will stay warm next week with highs in the 60s.

Tonight, mainly clear and cold. Lows 26 inland, 30 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and cool. Highs 58 inland, 56 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.