Cold again tonight, starting to warm up tomorrow

It will be cold again tonight, then we will start to warm up tomorrow. High pressure overhead will bring clear skies and light wind tonight. With very dry air in place, temperatures will drop quickly this evening, and bottom out in the mid to upper 30s. A few cold spots could cool into the low 30s again tonight. Sunshine returns tomorrow with some clouds moving in late in the day ahead of the next storm system. It will still be cool tomorrow, but warmer than what we saw today. A storm system will bring periods of rain and thunderstorms on Saturday. We should see a much needed soaking rain with most places seeing an inch of rain. This storm will move away Saturday night with sunshine returning on Sunday. High pressure will control our weather through next week with sunshine and warmer weather.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 34 inland, 38 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and cool. Highs 70 inland, 66 beaches.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 70s.