MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Our cold front has moved through the area today, and is now off shore. As the low pressure deepens off the coast, a few wrap around rain showers, and maybe even a few snow flurries or snow showers will be possible tonight into Saturday morning. Now most people want see the flurries, as they will be fairly scarce, but a few could fall by Saturday morning. Lows will fall into the low to mid 30s.

Saturday will have a real winter vibe to it. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Windy, with temperatures hardly making it out of the 40s. Saturday night will be the coldest night since our Christmas chill. All areas will fall below freezing. The Pee Dee and Boarder belt could see mid to upper 20s. So protect any plants you may have outside, and bring the animals in.

Sunday we will warm slight into the low 50s, under mostly sunny skies. Sunday night will be cold across the area as well, as most areas will be in the low to mid 30s.

Starting Monday we begin a warming streak. As temperatures climb into the 70s by Wednesday and Thursday. A few showers are possible on Tuesday and Thursday as well.