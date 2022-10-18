It will be cold tonight, frosty for some, and the cool weather will continue for the rest of the week. Cold, Canadian high pressure will control our weather for the next few days. This will bring clear skies and cool weather. Tonight will be cold with temperatures in the 30s. There is a frost advisory in effect away from the coast, and patchy frost is possible. Temperatures could drop to near freezing in Scotland County, NC tonight. It will stay sunny and cool tomorrow and Thursday with high temperatures in the 60s. Tomorrow night will be another cold one with frost possible away from the coast. Temperatures will start to warm up on Friday with highs in the low 70s. The warming trend will continue through the weekend with plenty of sunshine. Sunny, warmer weather will continue into next week with highs in the 70s.

Tonight, clear and cold with patchy frost possible. Lows 34 inland, 38 beaches.

Tomorrow, sunny and cool. Highs in the low 60s.

Thursday, mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.