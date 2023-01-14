MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Small chance of rain in the Pee Dee this morning, but dry by late morning.

There is going to be more cloud cover around this morning, but more blue skies this afternoon. High temperatures are going to be below average. The Grand Strand will see the upper-40s to nearly 50 degrees, and this is the case in the Pee Dee as well.

Tonight will be mostly clear and temperatures will fall rapidly. Low temperatures are going to be in the mid-20s in the Pee Dee and near 30 at the beach.

Sunshine sticks around for Sunday and Monday, and temperatures will rise to the low-50s on Sunday and mid-50s on Monday.

Small chance of rain on Tuesday in the Pee Dee.