MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A long awaited cold front will arrive Wednesday. The cooler air will start to move into the area Thursday.

The aforementioned cold front will bring a round of showers and thunderstorms to the area Wednesday afternoon into the evening hour. At this point there is no severe risk with these storms. We can’t rule out an isolated higher wind gust. That front will push through the Pee Dee through the afternoon hours, and through the Grand Strand beginning of the evening. That front will clear the coast overnight.

Thursday looks to be on the partly to mostly cloudy side of things. Northeast flow off of the circulation of Hurricane Lee will bring us a little cooler weather. Once we get into Thursday night into Friday and over the weekend, Canadian high pressure establishes itself over the area. This will give us low humidity, sunny conditions and pleasant temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 70s close to 80 through the weekend in the Pee Dee and Grand Strand area. Definitely a weekend you want to get outside.

Speaking of getting outside, the surf conditions will be rough out in the Atlantic. Hurricane Lee is expected to move well off the coast. But we will still see strong surf conditions beginning Tuesday night through the weekend. We have a high risk of rip currents over the next several days. Make sure you are checking with lifeguard stations to make sure it is safe to go into the water. We will also see heavy surf. In fact some areas along the Grand Strand could see waves as high as 6-8 ft Wednesday through Friday.