MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – High pressure will remain in control for today and temperatures will nearly be normal for the first week in October. The beaches will be in the mid-70s and Pee Dee will see upper-70s to near 80 degrees.

Below-average temperatures will continue tonight. The mid-50s will be observed in inland communities and the upper-50s for the coast.

High pressure in control means sunshine is going to be the dominant sky condition and this will carry over for Friday as well. High temperatures on Friday will be warmer with all cities near 80 degrees or in the lower-80s. A cold front moves through Friday night and is offshore Saturday morning, and this will bring a cooldown for the weekend.

The cold front will move through dry, so the only impact is lower temperatures and slightly lower dewpoints. High temperatures for the weekend will be in the mid-70s on Saturday for all cities, and then low-70s for the Grand Strand Sunday, but the Pee Dee will be consistent in the mid-70s.