MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Heat and oppressive humidity take over for today. All cities are forecasted to be in the 90s with lower-90s for the coast. There is no heat advisory in effect but triple-digit heat is expected widespread. Heat indices will be observed between 101-104 degrees. Stray showers are possible but mostly dry for today.

Tonight, temperatures will be mild and in the mid-70s. The first half of tomorrow looks typical for August with heat and humidity persisting.

For Thursday evening, a cold front will begin dropping through the area. This will bring widely scattered showers and thunderstorms which will carry over into the overnight hours and through Friday. The front is officially offshore Friday morning, but it will still be close enough that scattered showers will continue.

Model comparison for rainfall totals through noon Saturday:

Baron 3K / EURO / GFS / NAM:

Grand Strand: 0.5-1.5″ / 0.5-1.25″ / <0.5″/ 1-1.5″

Pee Dee 0.5″-1.0″ / <0.5″ / 0.25″-0.5″ /0.5″-1.0″

Border Belt: 0.25-0.5″ / 0.25″-0.5″ / 0.25-0.5″ / 0.25″-0.5″

Finally, some model agreement. The four models are very similar for expectations for the border belt with around 0.5″ expected. There is also an agreement between the coast and the Pee Dee in that the beaches are trending higher for rainfall totals. The beaches are likely to get over an inch over the next couple of days.

Luckily, cooler, drier air will be rushing in behind the front just in time for the weekend. High temperatures will be below average and dewpoints will finally drop into the low-60s, and even in the upper-50s. The air is going to feel much more refreshing this weekend thanks to the front.

Temperatures this weekend will be in the mid-80s for the Grand Strand and mid-upper 80s throughout the Pee Dee. The sky will remain clear as well.

In terms of the tropics, the area of investigation, Invest 97L, is struggling to develop. The probability has been lowered from medium to low. It is still possible that it could develop into a tropical depression, but anything stronger than that is going to be extremely difficult as African dust in the central Atlantic is moderate and wind shear is moderate as well.

This is nothing to worry about, and it is not a concern for the US as the cold front moving offshore would keep it away from the coast.