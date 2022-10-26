MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Partly sunny skies and unseasonably warm temperatures will be observed today. All cities will max out in the upper-70s to near 80 degrees. A cold front is approaching the area and some light, brief showers will be possible as the front pushes through.

For tonight, skies will be partly clo0udy with most of the clouds found at the coast. Temperatures tonight also will be above average with upper-50s expected at the coast and mid-50s inland. Winds will shift overnight due to the passage of the front and fog will be harder to develop tomorrow morning.

A slight cooldown is slated for tomorrow when normal temperatures will return. Skies will be partly sunny tomorrow through the weekend. The cooldown continues into the weekend will low-70s projected for Friday-Sunday.