MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Today was the last day of unseasonable warmth for a while, much cooler weather (below-average temperatures) will persist all week.

A cold front moves through tonight, so light showers are likely to pop up ahead of the front. No noticeable accumulations are projected. Partly cloudy conditions for the overnight hours with temperatures in the upper-50s at the coast and upper-40s and low-50s in the Pee Dee.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, but significantly cooler with temperatures only in the upper-50s along the border belt and low to mid-60s throughout the rest of the area.

Sunday night will be the coldest night we have seen in nearly a month with the mid-30s expected in the Pee Dee and upper-30s at the coast.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with scattered showers appearing in the afternoon and overnight hours.