MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — There were a couple of coastal showers this morning, but it was a dry and warm afternoon. A cold front is slated to move through the viewing area between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m this is going to cool things for tonight. Temperatures at the coast will be in the upper-50s and the Pee Dee will be in the low to mid-50s.

Tomorrow will be beautifully sunny and cooler. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s. This coming week looks amazing with sunshine all the way through Friday. The Pee Dee will see 80-degree afternoons every day beginning Tuesday and the mid-80s beginning Wednesday. The coast will be in the upper-70s to around 80 all week.