MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A slow-moving cold front continues to make its way through our area today. Ahead of it are widely scattered showers and thunderstorms, which could begin as early as late this morning. On and off periods of heavy downpours will persist throughout the day, and the Grand Strand is likely to see between one and two inches of rain.

High temperatures for today will be below average. All cities will be in the low to mid-80s. Laurinburg is forecast to have a high of 79 degrees. While the air temperatures are noticeably cooler, the dew points are still going to be high, meaning the humidity will be uncomfortable.

For tonight, we’ll have stray showers and then mostly cloudy conditions with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s, Patchy fog is likely tomorrow morning along with a partly cloudy start to the day. High temperatures for tomorrow will continue to be three to five degrees below normal. The Pee Dee and border belt will be in the mid-80s while the coast will stay closer to the lower 80s.

The summertime pattern will be set up for the workweek. Monday and Tuesday have the lowest chances for rain at 20% to 30%, and the best chance for rain will be in the midafternoon during peak heating. More scattered rain is expected Wednesday through Saturday as another cold front will begin affecting the area. The hottest day is projected to be Wednesday with temperatures in the low-90s for the Grand Strand and mid-90s inland.