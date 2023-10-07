MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.(WBTW) — Temperatures will fall quickly tonight under clear skies. Low temperatures will be the coldest since early May and will be 9-12 degrees colder than normal. The beach will be in the low-50s and inland will see the mid-40s.

Sunday will be very cool and likely 10 degrees below average. It will be very sunny through the afternoon and another cold night into Monday.

Temperatures will already begin warming on Monday with the low to mid-70s returning, and normal conditions on Tuesday. Upper-70s to near 80 on Wednesday. Mostly sunny through the first part of the week and then partly sunny with some rain on Thursday and Friday.