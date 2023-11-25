MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Temperatures will be down in the upper-30s tonight in the Pee Dee, and the coast will be in the low-40s. A slight breeze with bring the feel-like temperatures down into the low 30s.

Skies will be partly cloudy tonight and Sunday will be off to a pretty nice start. Clouds are expected to build quickly across the area throughout the afternoon. It will be another cool day in the mid to upper-50s. Most of the day is going to be dry, but showers are expected around sunset. The rain will be overnight and end by Monday morning.

Monday will be partly sunny as well as the rest of the work week. Temperatures will be near normal in the mid-60s, but a dry cold front will lower temperatures to the mid-50s for Tuesday and Wednesday. It is going to be cold at night with several nights in the 30s, even some upper-20s possible.