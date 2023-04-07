MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Previously it was forecasted to be cooler today due to the front moving through this morning; however, the front took its good ole’ time and did not move through until the midafternoon. As a result, temperatures and humidity soared once again.

As we approach the evening time scattered showers will be more likely. Temperatures will be normal for this time of year. Upper-40s inland and low-50s at the beaches. For Saturday, widespread showers will begin in the morning and it is going to be a washout with rain continuing through Easter morning. Rainfall totals 1-2″ in the Pee Dee, around an inch at the coast, and 2″+ along the borderbelt.

High temperatures tomorrow will be 15-20 degrees below average with the mid-50s forecasted at the beaches, low-50s inland, and even upper-40s west of I-95.

Easter morning could still be a little soggy, but mostly dry by the afternoon, and then most clear skies during the evening. Temperature-wise a little warmer than Saturday but still cool. Upper-50s along the Grand Strand and near 60 inland. Sunshine Monday through Wednesday.