Cold temperatures linger through the weekend

Cold weather has returned and will continue through the weekend. We’ll see plenty of sunshine today, but it will stay cool with high temperatures in the upper 40s. A storm system will move up the coast on Friday, bringing a chance for rain, especially late in the day. As this storm system pulls away Friday night, there will be a chance that the rain will change to snow late Friday night and early Saturday morning. No snow accumulation is expected along the coast and any accumulation inland will be light.

Another blast of cold weather will follow this system with highs over the weekend in the 40s, and lows in the 20s. Sunny weather for the beginning of next week, and that will eventually warm us up. Temperatures should be above normal by mid week.

Today, sunny and cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

Tonight, mainly clear and cold. Lows 26-28 inland, 30-32 beaches.

Friday, mostly cloudy and cool with a chance for rain. Highs near 50.