MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Winds will be much calmer for tonight. Skies will be clear and temperatures will be cold. The Pee Dee and Borderbelt should expect temperatures in the low-30s; and mid-30s at the beach.

To wrap up the weekend tomorrow, a sunny and seasonable day with temperatures in the upper-50s. Martin Luther King Day on Monday will be mostly sunny to start and clouds will build in during the evening as some showers will pop up Monday night into Tuesday.

A cold front will approach the area and lead to frigid temperatures. Tuesday will remain in the 50s; however, highs on Wednesday will only be in the low to mid-40s, and nighttime temperatures into Thursday will be in the mid to upper-20s.