Cold to start the week as more rain moves back in Tuesday

Much colder start to the week with more rain on the way. Mostly sunny and chilly today. Highs will only reach the upper 40s to low 50s this afternoon. A low will develop in the Gulf and bring the chance for rain back to the Carolinas Tuesday. Showers will move in early Tuesday morning and will increase in coverage throughout the day.

The low will move up the coast late in the day and into the overnight. Heavy rain will move through late in the day and into the overnight. Rainfall amounts could add up to around an inch before the system moves out early Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will remain below average on Wednesday and Thursday then warm up to wrap up the week. Highs on Christmas Eve will climb to the mid 60s, upper 60s to near 70 on Christmas Day. A cold front will move in on Sunday, mostly dry. Highs on Sunday could cool to the mid 60s.

Today, mostly sunny, cold and breezy. Highs: 48-52 inland, 52 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and cold. Lows: 34-36 inland, 39-40 beaches.

Tuesday, cloudy, chilly with periods of rain. Highs: 46-48 inland, 54 beaches.