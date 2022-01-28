Cold weather continues as rain switches to snow tonight

Cold weather will continue through the weekend. Clouds will increase today as a storm system moves offshore. Rain showers will develop in the afternoon, and it will be cool with high temperatures near 50. It will be cold again tonight, and as the storm system moves away, the rain showers will change to snow showers late at night into early Saturday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued of Darlington, Dillon, Marlboro counties in SC, Scotland and Robeson counties in NC. The snow showers will be hit or miss, and any accumulations will be light… a dusting to as much as an inch.

Skies will clear Saturday, but it will be very cold with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Temperatures will plunge into the teens and low 20s Saturday night. We will see sunshine Sunday, but it will stay cool with highs in the 40s. The sunny weather will continue to start next week, and that will lead to a warm up. Temperatures will be above normal by the middle of next week.

Today, mostly cloudy and cool with showers late, especially close to the coast. Highs near 50.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and cold as rain showers transition into snow showers/flurries. Lows 27-30 inland, 32-34 beaches.

Saturday, scattered morning snow showers, then clear and very cold. Highs 36-40 inland, 40-42 beaches.