Cold weather settles in

Cold weather has returned and will continue through mid week. High pressure will control our weather through mid week with plenty of sunshine. It will be clear and cold tonight with low temperatures in the 20s to near 30. Sunshine returns tomorrow, but it will be cool with highs in the 40s. Temperatures will fall back into the 20s tomorrow night. Wednesday will start off cold, then temperatures will warm into the 50s in the afternoon. A storm system will develop offshore Thursday with a few clouds around. Another shot of cold air will move in as this system moves away for the end of the week. Highs will be in the upper 50s Thursday, then low 50s on Friday. This cool weather will last into the weekend. A storm system on Sunday could bring some cold rain.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 25 inland, 30 beaches.

Tomorrow, sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 40s.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.