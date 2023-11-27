MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The coldest air of the season is set to move into the area starting tonight. A cold front has pushed through the area this afternoon. Winds will be coming from the Northwest, that ushers in cold, dry arctic air into the area for the next few days. Overnight lows will be in the 30s tonight, a few spots could fall into the upper 20s along the western Pee Dee. Tomorrow we start the day off with partly cloudy skies, as the morning goes on, the sun will win out. We don’t warm much though. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 50s. Some areas struggling to make it out of the 40s.

Tuesday night will be when the coldest air reaches the area. The entire Coastal, Pee Dee and Border belt regions will be at or below freezing. Florence you are forecasted to fall to 25 degrees Wednesday morning. Right now that is warmer that the record low, but something to watch. Record low for Florence on Wednesday is 23 degrees. Widespread frost and freezing conditions will kill any outdoor plants. So if you want to save them, either bring them in, or cover them up. Highs on Wednesday will struggle to make it to 50, under plenty of sunshine.

Wednesday night into Thursday will be cold, just not as cold. Lows will be near 30 in the Pee Dee and Border belt. Near the mid to upper 30s along the coast. We begin to warm up Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 50s to possible 60. That is ahead of a front.

Ahead of the front, southerly winds kick up. We will see highs on Friday and through the weekend warm into the upper 60s to low 70s. The front will stall, so we will see periods of rain from Friday through Sunday, maybe into next Monday. Hard to tell how much this far out. We will keep our eyes on it, and iron out the details, as the week goes on.