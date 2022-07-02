MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Colin is the third named tropical system of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season and it weakened just as fast as it strengthened. Colin was upgraded to a tropical storm early Saturday morning, but as of approximately 10:30 p.m. tropical storm, Colin is no more.

Winds are now sustained at 35 mph which means it is now a tropical depression. The center is located just north of Wilmington and will continue to move to the northeast tonight. The system will be completely out to sea tomorrow night.

This system was highly unorganized and weak. All-in-all it was nothing major even though the center of the storm was in Horry County. The main impact were some showers and storms which were only observed from Conway to the coast. Conway received almost 3/4 of an inch in the last 24 hours. Georgetown saw the highest total at an inch. North Myrtle Beach observed half an inch of rain and Myrtle Beach was less around 0.15″.

There were a couple of 30+ mph wind gusts but it was nothing we haven’t dealt with before.