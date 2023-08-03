Clouds will build today, but it will still be comfortable with lower humidity. It will be mostly sunny to start the day, but clouds will build in from the west throughout the afternoon. Rain chances remain low today, but a few spotty showers are possible for inland areas, especially west of Interstate 95 throughout the afternoon and evening. Heat indices will remain in the upper 80s to near 90 today.

A cold front will move into the Carolinas to wrap up the week, bringing rain chances back for Friday. Temperatures on Friday could possibly only top out in the low to mid-80s due to cloud cover and on-and-off rain all day. The rain and storms will be off and on throughout the day before gradually moving out Friday night.

The weekend looks nice as we dry out early Saturday morning and sunshine returns throughout the day. The front will push back north, allowing the humidity to slowly return, pushing the heat indices back up. The heat index will climb back into the triple digits through the weekend as temperatures heat back up to the 90s on Sunday. Temperatures will heat to the low to mid-90s Monday, possibly pushing the heat indices back above 103 degrees Monday afternoon. A cold front will move into the Carolinas Monday night, increasing the rain chances for Monday afternoon.