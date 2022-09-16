The nice, comfortable weather will continue into the weekend. High pressure will continue to bring sunshine and comfortable weather today. High temperatures will be back into the 80s with low humidity. That area of high pressure will push east tonight, giving us more of an easterly wind for the weekend. This will slowly increase the humidity for the weekend, and will bring in a few more clouds.

Showers will develop offshore on Sunday, and there is a slight chance that one of them may move onshore to our south… however, it is more likely that everyone stays dry through the weekend. High pressure to our west will strengthen next week, and that will heat us up. Some spots will see 90 by Tuesday.

Today, sunny and nice. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tonight, clear and mild. Lows 60-62 inland, 65-66 beaches.

Saturday, sunny and warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.