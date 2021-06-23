Comfortable weather continues tomorrow

Comfortable weather will continue tomorrow, then humidity returns on Friday. Temperatures will be below normal tonight and tomorrow with clear skies an plenty of sunshine tomorrow. Low temperatures will drop into the 60s tonight, then back into the 80s tomorrow. A warm front will move through on Friday, bringing back the humidity and warmer weather. We will also see scattered thunderstorms returning on Friday. Typical summertime weather over the weekend will continue into next week with high temperatures in the 80s a scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Next week will be a little warmer with some spots in the low 90s.

Tonight, mainly clear and mild. Lows 58 inland, 62 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and mild with low humidity. Highs 84 inland, 82 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny, warm and more humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.