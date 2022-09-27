A cold front is pushing offshore, bringing in cooler, less humid weather today. Nice weather will settle in for the next couple of days with plenty of sunshine and low humidity today. Temperatures will be even cooler for Wednesday as clouds start to move in.

Depending on the speed and track of Hurricane Ian, clouds and rain could move in as early as late Thursday. It is more likely for Friday and Saturday. Heavy rain appears to be the main threat from Hurricane Ian in our part of the Carolinas. As of now, 3 to 6 inches of rain is possible from Thursday night through Saturday morning. The storm will slowly move away Sunday into Monday with improving weather.

Today, mostly sunny and nice. Highs near 80.

Tonight, partly cloudy and cooler. Lows 50-52 inland, 54-56 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid-70s.