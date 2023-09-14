Cooler, drier weather will move in tonight and continue into the weekend. Tonight will be partly cloudy and cooler with temperatures dropping into the 60s. The cold front that moved through today will push offshore allowing cooler, drier air to move in. Tomorrow and Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the 80s and low humidity. The next system will move into the area on Sunday with increasing clouds and a chance for thunderstorms late in the day. The will clear the area for the start of next week with pleasant weather returning. The chance for showers may return by the second half of next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 60 inland, 64 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. Highs in the low 80s.

Saturday, mostly sunny and nice. Highs in the low to mid 80s.