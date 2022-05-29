A good Sunday morning all! High temps are seeing a slight increase today with a good deal of sunshine, ranging in the mid-80s at the coast to near 91 inland. A stray shower can’t be ruled out entirely. Please keep up your sun & heat safety in the coming days.

The sunny & hot weather will continue into Memorial Day and next week in general. High pressure will get stronger towards the middle part of the week, and highs away from the coast should press up towards the mid-90s by Wednesday. Rain & storm chances will increase again late next week, so stay tuned!

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Can’t rule out a stray shower. Highs 85-91.

TONIGHT: Good deal of clearing with lows around 70 to the mid-upper 60s.

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny and warm, with a slight chance of an inland t-storm. Highs 85-92.