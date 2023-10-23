MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Sunshine continues today but it will be cooler. A dry cold front moved through Sunday morning combined with high pressure to our north it will be a cool Monday. Highs this afternoon will be around 8 degrees cooler than yesterday, topping out in the upper 60s to around 70°. It will be cold again tonight with some upper 30s possible in the Pee Dee.

The warming trend begins on Tuesday with temperatures back in the low to mid 70s. Mid to upper-70s on Wednesday and then even some 80s for the Pee Dee to wrap up the work week. We will see sunshine all week. No rain in the extended forecast as we warm up a little more for the weekend. High this weekend will be in the upper 70s along the coast to low 80s inland which is above average for this time of year.