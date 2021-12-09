Cool again today but we’ll warm up into the weekend

Temperatures will remain cool today but we’ll warm back into the 70s to start the weekend.

The storm system that brought a good, soaking rain yesterday has moved away. We’ll see some thick, patchy fog this morning with a Dense Fog Advisory until 8am.

Sunshine will be back today, but it will still be cool with high temperatures in the 50s.

A warm front will move through on Friday with a slight chance for a shower. Highs will make it to the upper 60s on Friday, then will warm into the mid to upper 70s on Saturday.

A cold front will move through Saturday night with showers and a chance for a thunderstorm. This rain will clear by Sunday morning. It will be much cooler Sunday with highs near 60.

Next week will be sunny with a warming trend. High temperatures will be back to near 70 by mid week.

Today, partly sunny and cool. Highs 52-56 inland, 56 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and cold. Lows 38-42 inland, 45-46 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny and warmer with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the upper 60s.