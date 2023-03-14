MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s a chilly start to the day across the area. We will remain on the cool side for the next few days. The sun makes a return today across the area, but it won’t warm us much, though. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 50s, but breezy conditions will make it feel even cooler. Freeze watches and warnings are in place for tonight as we are expected to drop below freezing across the Pee Dee and to freezing along the coast. If you have any tender vegetation, you will want to protect them tonight.

Under a lot of sunshine, we will warm into the upper 50s on Wednesday. We will fall back into the low to mid-30s Wednesday night across the area, so another round of frost and freeze conditions is possible. Thursday begins the warmup across the area. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s.

Friday and Saturday will be back to those warmer temperatures we have been used to. The 70s for both Friday and Saturday will be nice after the cold temperatures this week. Our next system moves through the area Friday night into Saturday. That will bring some showers Friday night into the first part of Saturday.