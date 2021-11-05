Cool and dry today but rain moves back in for the weekend

The cool weather will continue into the weekend. It will be cool again today, but we will see some sunshine and temperatures will make it to near 60.

A storm system developed off west coast of Florida last night, and will move by off the Carolina coast this weekend. This will bring a chance for rain, especially along the coast. It will also be windy and cool on Saturday.

At the coast, a gusty northeast wind combined with higher than normal lunar tides will bring a chance for coastal flooding at high tide… especially during the Saturday morning high tide.

The rain will continue into Sunday morning but the rain will end and the clouds will clear slowly throughout the afternoon. High pressure will build in for next week, bringing sunny weather and a warm up. High temperatures will return to the 70s and stay there for most of the week.

Today, partly sunny, breezy and cool. Highs near 60.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and cold. Lows 39-42 inland, 45-46 beaches.

Saturday, mostly cloudy, windy and cool with a chance for rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.