MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Temperatures are cooling off quickly across the area. It will be clear tonight with cold temperatures. The Pee Dee will drop down into the low to mid-30s and the coast will stay in the mid-30s. It will remain breezy tonight so the wind chill will make it feel like the upper 20s to near 30 degrees.

The highs on Saturday will only climb to the low 50s, with plenty of sunshine. Sunday morning will be cold with temps in the mid-30s near the coast. They will be below freezing in the Pee Dee and Border Belt, but highs do climb back to the mid-50s for the afternoon. We will remain dry for New Year’s Eve celebrations with temperatures in the low 40s as the ball drops at midnight.

As we head into next week, sunny and cool conditions will continue. Highs will be back around average in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees on New Year’s Day, ahead of another cold front. The front will bring a slight chance for a few stray showers Monday night, but the showers will move out by Tuesday morning. Sunshine will return Tuesday as highs drop back down to the low 50s. Sunshine continues for Wednesday as highs return to the mid-50s. A better chance for rain will move in on Thursday as another cold front moves through the Carolinas.