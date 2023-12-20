MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — We will see cool and dry weather for the remainder of the week. Sunshine continues today, and it will be cool again with highs around 50. High pressure will control our weather through the rest of the week, bringing sunshine and a slow warmup.

Clear skies in place for tonight will allow for plenty of radiational cooling. Temperatures will fall quickly and it will be another cold night in the 20s in the Pee Dee and near 30 at the coast.

High temperatures by the end of the week will be in the mid to upper 50s. For the weekend, temperatures will be slightly warmer than normal in the low-60s.

The next storm system will increase the clouds on Christmas Day and bring a chance for a few showers late in the day. The better chance for rain with this system will come on Tuesday. We will also warm up, into the mid-60s for both Monday and Tuesday.