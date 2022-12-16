MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Much cooler weather is around today, but at least it is clear and sunny. Tonight will be dry, mostly clear, and colder. Low temperatures will be in the mid-30s in the Pee Dee and along the border belt and the Grand Strand will try to hang on to 40 degrees.

Tomorrow will be dry as well with sunshine breaking through, but there will be more clouds around with partly sunny conditions expected. High temperatures for tomorrow will be seasonable for this time of year in the mid to upper-50s.

Cooling will be around Saturday night. All cities will be in the 30s. Upper-30s at the beach and low-30s inland.

Sunday’s high temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s and Sunday night will be the coldest of the seven-day forecast where mid to upper-20s will be observed inland and freezing temperatures at the coast.