Cool down coming this weekend

Much cooler weather will arrive this weekend. Tonight will be warm and muggy with a stray shower possible. It will be hot and humid again tomorrow, but we will see scattered thunderstorms as a cold front moves through. Much cooler weather will move in tomorrow night, and high temperatures on Sunday will only be in the mid 70s. It will stay mostly cloudy Sunday with a slight chance for a brief shower. Sunshine returns Monday, and it will heat up next week, but not the extreme heat we saw this week. Temperatures will still be below normal on Monday, then warm into the upper 80s on Tuesday. These more seasonable temperatures will continue next week. A cold front by the end of the week will bring rain chances Thursday and Friday.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, breezy, warm and muggy with a stray shower. Lows 70 inland, 72 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.

Sunday, mostly cloudy and much cooler with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the mid 70s.