MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Showers will become widespread late this morning. Thunderstorms are not expected. It is going to be cool and breezy throughout the day. Winds will gust 20-25 mph periodically and high temperatures will be 15-20 degrees below average. At the coast, temperatures will be a little warmer in the mid-50s, and the Pee Dee will be in the upper-40s and low-50s.

Rain will continue throughout the overnight hours, but the good news is that models are trending toward a drier Easter as the rain will be moving offshore by midmorning. Since the showers will be moving east and offshore the coast will be seeing rain a couple of hours longer than inland communities. Rainfall totals will range from 1-2″ with the highest totals inland.

Easter will still be cool with temperatures a little warmer than today but still cool for this time of year. The Grand Strand will be in the upper-50s and inland will be warmer near 60 degrees.

Temperatures will be warming to start the workweek and it will be mostly sunny for several days.