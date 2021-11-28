Cool start, followed by sunshine and warm rebound late week

The skies stay consistently sunny, but the temperatures will go down and up through the week. We start off the brand new work week with cooler than average temperatures, as overnight lows dip into the 30s tonight inland and near 40 along the coast. Jackets will be needed as you head out the door and even into the afternoon tomorrow as highs only reach into the low 50s. A cold wind out of the northwest won’t do us any favors tomorrow either.

The coldest night of the week will be Monday night, as inland areas will be close to freezing, while the coast will dip into the mid 30s. We rebound with clear skies on Tuesday and Wednesday into the 60s and see a shot at 70 area-wide for Thursday and Friday.

Looking ahead to next weekend, we still are locked into our sunny pattern, with temperatures still looking to hover in the mid to upper 60s.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold with lows in the low 40s at the beaches to mid 30s inland.

MONDAY: Sunny and cool with highs averaging in the mid to low 50s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Coldest night of the week. Near 32 inland and mid 30s along the coast.