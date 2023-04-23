MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Skies will be clear for the first portion of the night and then clouds will increase as we approach the morning commute. It will be cool with Grand Strand seeing the mid-50s and inland will be in the upper-40s to near 50 degrees.

It will be a cloudy start to the day and some stray showers will be possible before 8 a.m. Sunshine returns by Monday afternoon, but temperatures will be cool. The beaches will be near 70 degrees and inland will be in the low-70s.

Over the next several days, temperatures will only be changing by a couple of degrees. Most of the week will be below average for this time of year. Tuesday will be dry and then rain will be in the forecast Wednesday through Friday as a frontal boundary stall near the Carolinas.