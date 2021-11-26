Cool start to the weekend

Cooler weather to start the weekend, then warming up on Sunday. The cold front that moved through Friday morning has moved far to our east, and high pressure is building in. This will bring clear, cold conditions tonight with temperatures dropping below freezing away from the coast. It will be sunny, but cool on Saturday with highs in the 50s. The high pressure will move offshore Saturday, allowing a little warm up for Sunday. It will be sunny with highs in the 60s. A cold front will move through dry late Sunday, bringing another cool down to start next week. It will stay sunny all week, and high temperatures will only be in the 50s on Monday. We will see a steady warm up through the week with highs in the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. Some spots will see temperatures near 70 by Thursday.
Tonight, mainly clear and cold. Lows 30 inland, 34 beaches.
Tomorrow, sunny and cool. Highs 58 inland, 56 beaches.
Sunday, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the low to mid 60s.