MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A dramatic temperature difference is felt this morning. At 1-2 a.m. yesterday morning temperatures peaked around 70 degrees. As of 5 a.m., temperatures are in the mid-30s in Kingstree, low-40s in the Pee Dee, and mid-40s at the coast. These temperatures are roughly 25 degrees cooler than yesterday.

Yesterday’s cold front is the source of the cooler air. High temperatures on this Thanksgiving holiday will be a little cooler than normal around 60 degrees. It will be very sunny throughout the morning and early afternoon with clouds returning this evening.

Conditions for tonight will be normal temperature-wise in the low to mid-40s. It will become mostly cloudy. After midnight, light showers will appear out of the southwest. Throughout the morning scattered light showers will continue. Rain ends late in the afternoon, but the clouds will remain through Saturday morning.

Highs tomorrow again will be around 60 and highs throughout the weekend will be in the mid-50s to near 60 degrees.