MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A couple of light stray showers will continue to pop up for areas east of I-95 but all in all it is going to be a relatively dry night. Temperatures will be on the cooler side falling into the mid-30s for parts of the Pee Dee, so frost is possible but unlikely. The Grand Strand is going to be in the low 40s.

Tomorrow sunshine is going to return in the afternoon but it is going to be very cool with temperatures well below average by about 10 degrees. Throughout the area, it’s only going to be in the mid-50s.

The National Weather Service has a freeze warning in effect for the entire viewing area with the exception of the immediate coast. This freeze warning is in effect until 9:00 a.m. Monday morning so temperatures are going to be even colder Sunday night and Monday night. Inland should expect the upper 20s to nearly 30 degrees Sunday and Monday night and the beaches will be in the mid-30s.

The cool, unseasonable weather will continue on Monday, which is the first day of spring but a warming trend begins on Tuesday. Tuesday’s temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s. The 70s will be around on Wednesday and we will be in the 80s to finish out the workweek.